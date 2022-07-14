Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara, the leg-spinner

After representing India in one-off Test against England in Edgbaston which England won by 7 runs to draw the series 2-2, Cheteshwar Pujara is back to county cricket where the solid batter turned leg spinner on Wednesday. Playing for Sussex in the English domestic circuit, Pujara rolled over his arm and bowled some leg-spin for his team against Leicestershire.

He bowled one over and conceded 8 runs without taking a wicket. In International cricket, Pujara rarely bowls. There is only one instance when he bowled an over in a Test match for India. However, in his first-class career, Pujara has bowled 41.5 overs and scalped six wickets. Sussex official Twitter handle has posted Pujara’s bowling video.

Pujara had earlier scored 46 runs with the bat for Sussex during their first innings to help his team post a big total of 588 runs on the board.

The IPL snub has proved to be a blessing for Pujara. While the world was busy watching the world’s most popular T20 tournament, Pujara, in his Sussex whites, was entertaining the English county faithfuls.

Before being a part of Indian Test side for England Test, Pujara had scored a couple of double tons and two hundreds – 170*, 203, 109, 201* – in seven inning games at an average of 143. This mountain of runs helped Pujara make a return to the Test squad.