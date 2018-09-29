WATCH: The Indian cricket team reacts after last-ball finish in Asia Cup final

Indian players and team support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final cricket match against Bangladesh, in Dubai. (Source: AP) Indian players and team support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup final cricket match against Bangladesh, in Dubai. (Source: AP)

The Asia Cup 2018 final between India and Bangladesh was a last-ball finish thriller which the defending Champions won by three wickets in Dubai on Friday.

Liton Das registered his maiden one-day century but Bangladesh squandered a flying start to be bowled out for 222 in the 49th over. Chasing 223 for win, a hamstrung Kedar Jadhav put up a brave show to help the Men in Blue win their record-extending seventh continental title off the final delivery of the contest.

With victory being delivered in the most dramatic fashion, here is how the Indian cricket team reacted after the last ball of the final was played:

MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia recap the thrilling #AsiaCup finale After an exciting last-ball finish in the final, @28anand captures the mood in the camp. ??https://t.co/sxAGhfklwX pic.twitter.com/6MRE8J9y83 — BCCI (@BCCI) 29 September 2018

In the video by BCCI to capture the emotions of the Indian side after the final, coach Ravi Shastri said, “This is not a game for the faint-hearted. Yes, the pressure mounted once Bhuvi and Jadu both got out but we had Kedar and he has tons of experience.”

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav said, “There was some nervousness but it had to be ball-to-ball. Kedar had said that it would not be difficult and we would try to take it to the last ball.”

Despite their batting prowess and wealth of experience, India almost failed to reach that target as the tension reached breaking point.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd