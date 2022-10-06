Watch: Thailand women’s team’s celebration go viral after they beat Pakistan in Asia Cup

The Thailand women’s team created history on Thursday when they defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets in the Women’s Asia Cup match in Sylhet.

This was Thailand’s first win against Pakistan in a major T20 tournament and when the winning runs were scored, the players were ecstatic, running on to the field in celebration.

Natthakan Chantham, who scored a 51-ball 61, was the star of the 117-run chase while bowler Sornnarin Tippoch (2 for 20), played a major role in restricting Pakistan to the low total.

The sheer happiness after scoring those winning runs ✨The Thailand🇹🇭 Team won our hearts and the match today@ThailandCricket #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #WomensAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/atJwwG7wfh — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat with Sidra Ameen scoring a 64-ball 56 to put the Women in Green in control, before a disciplined bowling performance by Thailand restricted them to a low total.

Pakistan will next face archrivals India in a high voltage clash on Friday and will hope to put this shocking loss behind them.

While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably.

The two sides currently occupy the top two spot in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.