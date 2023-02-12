Watch: Tennis ball cricketer’s Shaolin Soccer style boundary catch that caught Sachin Tendulkar’s eye

A Shaolin Soccer style boundary catch caught Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s eye from the tennis ball tournament on Sunday.

In the now viral video, the fielder initially jumped to take the catch but when he realised he was too close to the boundary, he threw the ball in the air, stepped outside the ropes and kicked the ball back into the ground. This allowed his teammate to catch the ball inside the ground. The crowd watching the game were awestruck by the effort and applauded the brilliance.

Tendulkar posted the video of the catch and captioned it “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂”.

In addition to Indian cricket legend former England skipper Micheal Vaughan too posted the video through his Twitter handle ” Surely the greatest catch of all time … 🙌🙌” he wrote.

Current New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham also sang the praises of the catch by Tweeting ” Absolutely outstanding 👌👌😂”

However, even if it was given out in the ground, in a professional match it most certainly would have been given not out because while kicking the ball, the fielder’s other feet seemed to be touching the ground outside the boundary.