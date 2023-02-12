scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Watch: Tennis ball cricketer’s Shaolin Soccer style boundary catch that caught Sachin Tendulkar’s eye

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan and current NZ player Jimmy Neesham also appreciated the effort and posted the video of the brilliant catch through their Twitter handles.

Sachin Tendulkar on the left (FILE) and catch on the left. (Screengarb)
A Shaolin Soccer style boundary catch caught Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s eye from the tennis ball tournament on Sunday.

In the now viral video, the fielder initially jumped to take the catch but when he realised he was too close to the boundary, he threw the ball in the air, stepped outside the ropes and kicked the ball back into the ground. This allowed his teammate to catch the ball inside the ground. The crowd watching the game were awestruck by the effort and applauded the brilliance.

Tendulkar posted the video of the catch and captioned it “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂”.

In addition to Indian cricket legend former England skipper Micheal Vaughan too posted the video through his Twitter handle ” Surely the greatest catch of all time … 🙌🙌” he wrote.

Current New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham also sang the praises of the catch by Tweeting ” Absolutely outstanding 👌👌😂”

However, even if it was given out in the ground, in a professional match it most certainly would have been given not out because while kicking the ball, the fielder’s other feet seemed to be touching the ground outside the boundary.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 17:21 IST
