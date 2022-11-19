Watch: Team India gets a traditional Maori ‘Powhiri’ welcome in Mount Maunganui

Team India led by skipper Hardik Pandya received a tradition Maori welcome after their arrival at Mount Maunganui before the second T20I against New Zealand.

The visitors received a Maori powhiri from Ngai Tukairangi and Ngati Kuku, the manawhenua for the Bay Oval area on the ground and the squad enjoyed the warm and fun-filled session.

A Māori powhiri welcoming the touring Indian cricket team to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (Photo by Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Services Images) A Māori powhiri welcoming the touring Indian cricket team to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (Photo by Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media Services Images)

A Maori welcoming ceremony generally involves speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi in the end. It is used to welcome guests onto a marae and during other ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the first T20 International of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled as incessant rain made the ground unplayable here on Friday.

Both the teams had come in following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian T20 side with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.