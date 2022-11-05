scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Watch: Team India celebrate birthday of Virat Kohli and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton

Former India captain Virat Kohli and the team's mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton share their birthdays on November 5.

Virat Kohli and team's mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton share their birthdays on November 5.

Team India on Saturday celebrated the birthday of former India captain Virat Kohli and team’s mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. Both Kohli and Upton share their birthday’s on November 5.

In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, the entire team and coaching staff can be seen with both Kohli and Upton cutting cakes.

A team member from behind even shouted: “Pappi toh le ek dusre ko (Kiss each other).”

Kohli, who turns 34, is in red-hot form for India. With 220 runs in four matches, including three fifties, Kohli is the leading run-getter for India.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India will take on Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, where they have started their campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan. Kohli played a stunning 82 not out and helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

On the other hand, Paddy Upon, who was appointed as the Indian team’s mental conditioning coach earlier this year, is celebrating his 54th birthday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...

Upton was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning set-up, handpicked by then India coach Gary Kirsten. During his first stint with the Indian team, between 2008 and 2011, Upton worked in the dual role of mental conditioning coach and strategic leadership coach, developing a fine rapport with a lot of players, including Dravid. India also briefly reached the top of the ICC Test tree during that period. Later, the two worked together as coaches in the IPL.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 01:18:27 pm
Next Story

COP-27 begins: We must change the way we eat to address the climate crisis

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 05: Latest News