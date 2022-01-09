Watch: Team India arrives in Cape Town for 3rd Test against South Africa

The third and final Test begins in Cape Town from January 11. (Videograb)

Indian cricket team on Saturday has arrived in Cape Town for the third Test match of the ongoing series against South Africa. The third and final Test begins in Cape Town from January 11.

The three-match Test series is evenly-poised with both teams winning a Test apiece.

South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test to level the series 1-1 at Johannesburg on Thursday.

After two sessions were lost to incessant rain, South Africa, chasing 240, came out needing 122 runs for a memorable win with eight wickets in hand.

Skipper Dean Elgar led from the front with an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to take his team home in 67.4 overs.

The other crucial contributions came from Aiden Markram (31), Rassie van der Dussen (40), Keegan Peterson (28) and Temba Bavuma (23 not out off 45).

India’s bowlers could not extract enough from the surface with Mohammad Shami getting the only wicket to fall on the day.

Earlier, India’s once-in-a-generation pace unit destroyed a listless South Africa with its relentless attack to fashion an emphatic 113-run win in the first Test in Centurion, setting the team on the path towards an elusive series victory in the Rainbow nation.

Bumrah (3/50) set the tone for the final morning by removing the dogged Proteas skipper Elgar (77 off 156 balls) while Siraj (2/47) and Shami also got into the act knowing that there is forecast for some rain in the late afternoon session.