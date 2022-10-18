Watch: Suryakumar Yadav says ‘Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar’, gets out next ball against Australia

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has continued his red-hot form in the T20 cricket. The right-handed batter scored a 33-ball 50 against Australia in the T20 World Cup warm-up match.

Surya’s half-century helped India post a good total. With India losing wickets at one end, he kept the scoreboard ticking. His knock again showed why India would be heavily dependent on his form in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In the last over, before he got out the stump microphone caught Suryakumar saying to his batting partner Axar Patel that he is not in the mood to hitting today.

“Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar” (I’m just not in a mood to be hitting today),” Suryakumar said.

However, in the very next ball, he got out in weird fashion, which even left bowler Kane Richardson in disbelief.

Surya was early into the flick, he gets it off the bottom of the blade with the ball lobbing back to Richardson, who sheepishly catches it.

In the post-match interview with the broadcasters, Richardson called Suryakumar Yadav as the best batter in the T20 cricket.

“I think it was the first time he missed the middle of the bat against us. He’s one of the best batters in the world at the moment,” said Kane Richardson, who returned with the figures of 4 for 30 against India.