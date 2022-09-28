Watch: Suresh Raina takes a stunner against Australia Legends in Road Safety World Series semi

Suresh Raina, representing the India Legends, rolled back the years on Wednesday against the Australia Legends team when he took an absolutely sensational catch to dismiss Ben Dunk (46) in the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series.

Regarded as one of the finest fielders in his prime till his retirement last year, Raina leapt off his feet, displaying his vintage agility, and grabbed a stunning catch in the 16th over.

Abhimanyu Mithun was bowling and Dunk went after the wideish delivery and slapped it towards point, where Raina was waiting for it with open arms.

The wicket came at a crucial point in the match when Dunk was looking dangerous after Australia Legends were sent out to bat by the India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar. The match was interrupted by rain and will continue on Thursday at 3.30 PM. Australia Legends were batting at 136/5 after 17 overs with Cameron White and Brad Haddin in the middle.

Before Dunk was dismissed, Shane Watson and Alex Doolan scored 30 and 35 runs respectively.

After Australia Legends finish their batting, the India Legends will look to chase down the target, if the rain does not play spoilsport again.