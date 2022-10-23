scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar jumps in jubilation after India’s win over Pakistan

The 73-year-old, who is part of the ICC commentary team, let the fan in him take over as he celebrated India's win at the MCG.

Screengrab: Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India's win at the MCG. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave in to the moment, just like every other Team India fan, after Ravichandran Ashwin got the ball over mid-off to score India’s winning runs against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Super 12 fixture.

The 73-year-old, who is part of the ICC commentary team, was standing near the boundary alongside the likes of Irfan Pathan and Kris Srikanth in much anticipation of what was to unravel come the last delivery of India’s chase of 160. And once the men in blue sealed the win, Gavaskar, dressed in a suit and beanie, jumped and clapped continuously in jubilation of the win.

The win for India, didn’t seem a possibility when they lost four wickets at the score of 31. It was Hardik Pandya who joined forces with Virat Kohli to put up 113 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pandya played the role of the aggressor, Kohli took over matters into his own hands towards the end, shifting gears in the death overs.

However, with 16 needed off the last over, Pandya fell on the first delivery. Kohli did the hard lifting but found himself at the non-striker end with Dinesh Karthik dismissed off the penultimate delivery. Ravichandran Ashwin played the cool finisher, leaving a delivery outside leg stump to be deemed wide as the scores levelled and later hitting the winning runs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...

Kohli finished at an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries and was adjudged player of the match.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 08:50:44 pm
Next Story

10 healthy and unique Diwali ‘gift’ ideas that you can substitute for mithai

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 23: Latest News