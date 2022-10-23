WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar jumps in jubilation after India’s win over Pakistan

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave in to the moment, just like every other Team India fan, after Ravichandran Ashwin got the ball over mid-off to score India’s winning runs against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Super 12 fixture.

The 73-year-old, who is part of the ICC commentary team, was standing near the boundary alongside the likes of Irfan Pathan and Kris Srikanth in much anticipation of what was to unravel come the last delivery of India’s chase of 160. And once the men in blue sealed the win, Gavaskar, dressed in a suit and beanie, jumped and clapped continuously in jubilation of the win.

Look at the child like joy of Sunil gavaskar. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/FIT1IJSs40 — Cārvāka Rishi 🇮🇳 (@Rishisharmait) October 23, 2022

The win for India, didn’t seem a possibility when they lost four wickets at the score of 31. It was Hardik Pandya who joined forces with Virat Kohli to put up 113 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pandya played the role of the aggressor, Kohli took over matters into his own hands towards the end, shifting gears in the death overs.

However, with 16 needed off the last over, Pandya fell on the first delivery. Kohli did the hard lifting but found himself at the non-striker end with Dinesh Karthik dismissed off the penultimate delivery. Ravichandran Ashwin played the cool finisher, leaving a delivery outside leg stump to be deemed wide as the scores levelled and later hitting the winning runs.

Kohli finished at an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries and was adjudged player of the match.