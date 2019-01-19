WATCH: Stunning fielding efforts sets up Women’s Big Bash League final

The Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat booked tickets to the final in Women’s Big Bash League on the back of stunning fielding efforts on Saturday. Brisbane booked their spot after Haidee Birkett took a sensational running catch near to the boundary ropes sealed a final-ball win against the Sydney Thunders in the first semifinal.

The catch came in the final over of the match when Thunders needed five to win in the final ball and the batswoman Nicola Carey struck a big blow off Jess Jonassen towards mid-on that looked like it might go for a four and take the match to a super-over. But Birkett’s catch sealed the win for Heat and booked them a spot in the final.

Final ball. Five to win. Four for a Super Over. Spot in the Final up for grabs… Then this happens! Haidee Birkett, take a bow! #WBBL04 | @CommBank pic.twitter.com/PYwI1lWUr4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 19 January 2019

Later, an incredible diving save from Sixers allrounder Erin Burns in the second semifinal against Melbourne Renegades cut off what would have been the winning boundary for Renegades. After a throw from the deep, Alyssa Healy threw down the stumps, thus forcing the match into a super over. The Sixers eventually registered the win in the Super Over, thus booking themselves a spot in the final.

Renegades needed three to win off the final ball. The save from Erin Burns and the throw from Alyssa Healy is next level. Super Over!#WBBL04 | @CommBank pic.twitter.com/elciOXDW9G — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 19 January 2019

“My heart hasn’t stopped yet, but to get a win and make another WBBL final is an incredible achievement by this group, we look forward to next week but wow, that was a serious game of cricket,” Sixers wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia after the win.

“I threw it as hard as I could and normally they go about three-foot wide, so thankfully it hit. It was an unbelievable effort by Erin Burns on the boundary to stop it and Soph (Molineux) batted all innings so it would have been really tough for her to turn around and get two (runs). We wrestled the momentum back and managed to get up in the Super Over,” she added.

The final between the two teams will take place on Saturday.