Watch: Stuart Broad’s comical dismissal leaves fans in splits

Stuart Broad does not have a reputation of typical tailender. Broad has 3,158 Test runs including a century and 12 half-centuries. He is a lower-order batsman who has shared vital partnerships to save Test matches, even win a few for England with the bat. However, on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa on Friday he got out in a typical tailender fashion.

New to the crease, Broad faced a pin-point yorker from Kagiso Rabada. The 33-year-old did not seem to expect the fuller delivery from Rabada. He tried to get his bat down on time but it got stuck in his left leg’s pad.

Comedy batting again from Stuart Broad 🙄 #hopeless pic.twitter.com/loJvbX7K4y

— Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) January 3, 2020

The English veteran could do nothing but walk back to the dressing room as he was outsmarted by the Proteas bowler’s bouncer.

Here are a few reactions to Broad’s dismissal:

Stuart Broad was used to be a very good tail ender bastman

but after that nasty bouncer by Aaron in 2014 changed everything. 😢 https://t.co/aOMDJQKXi1 — Sajid (@Saji_Sajid01) January 3, 2020

Stuart Broad in Tests

Until end of 2014: 74 Tests, Avg 24.09, 1*100, 10*50s Since 2015: 62 Tests, Avg 12.07, 2*50s. 2013 Ashes: Broad edged to slip & stood his ground.

2014 v India: Broad felled by a nasty bouncer.

The game of cricket can bite you back! https://t.co/UBFu8bp03S — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) January 3, 2020

Stuart Broad’s transformation into Phil Tufnell is now complete. pic.twitter.com/ZLZPE9JMAf — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) January 3, 2020

The southpaw scored just one run from three deliveries and failed to support Ollie Pope despite a good reputation for a tailender.

Pope got support from no.11 batsman James Anderson. The 22-year-old scored a gritty 56 from 132 deliveries. He got a second chance after Rabada overstepped of the delivery he got the Englishman’s wicket.

The youngster helped his side recover from a batting collapse and get the score to 262 for 9 at stumps.

