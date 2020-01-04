Follow Us:
Watch: Stuart Broad’s comical dismissal leaves fans in splits

Stuart Broad scored just one run from three deliveries and failed to support Ollie Pope despite a good reputation for a tailender.

Stuart Broad’s bat gets stuck in his pad while facing yorker (Source: Twitter)

Stuart Broad does not have a reputation of typical tailender. Broad has 3,158 Test runs including a century and 12 half-centuries. He is a lower-order batsman who has shared vital partnerships to save Test matches, even win a few for England with the bat. However, on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa on Friday he got out in a typical tailender fashion.

New to the crease, Broad faced a pin-point yorker from Kagiso Rabada. The 33-year-old did not seem to expect the fuller delivery from Rabada. He tried to get his bat down on time but it got stuck in his left leg’s pad.

The English veteran could do nothing but walk back to the dressing room as he was outsmarted by the Proteas bowler’s bouncer.

The southpaw scored just one run from three deliveries and failed to support Ollie Pope despite a good reputation for a tailender.

Pope got support from no.11 batsman James Anderson. The 22-year-old scored a gritty 56 from 132 deliveries. He got a second chance after Rabada overstepped of the delivery he got the Englishman’s wicket.

The youngster helped his side recover from a batting collapse and get the score to 262 for 9 at stumps.

