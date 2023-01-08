scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Watch: Steve Smith’s slip catch of Klaasen overturned by third umpire on day 5 of Sydney Test

The decision sent upstairs for a review suggested that Smith may have not completed the take cleanly. 

Steve Smith's controversial catch against South Africa. (Screengrab)
With Australia requiring nine wickets to seal an innings win in the third Test against South Africa, Steve Smith’s catch of Heinrich Klaasen at the first slip was ruled not out upon third umpire’s examination.

In his ninth over of the South Africa’s second innings, Nathan Lyon induced an outside edge off Klassen, which was grabbed behind the stumps by Steve Smith. Or so it seemed. The decision sent upstairs for a review suggested that Smith may have not completed the take cleanly.

Skipper Pat Cummins and the rest of Australian players were taken aback by the decision. The decision helped Proteas in securing a safe draw to finish a three-match series loss of 2-0.

On day four of the Test, Smith’s one-handed catch of Proteas skipper Dean Elgar being deemed not out by the third umpire had also created quite the buzz.

After Australia enforced a follow on in the second innings, South Africa ended up with 106/2 and drew the rain-affected test match. Earlier, Australia posted 475/4 in the first innings before declaring and dismissing the visitors for 255 in their first innings.

Pat Cummins said post match, “Tried different things, kept putting balls in good areas and hoped the luck would turn. We were up against it, we had 150 overs to take 20 wickets on a good surface. Nathan Lyon bowled brilliantly, over 60 overs without the rewards for it. Most pleasing is seeing everyone contribute, just like the Ashes.”

“I thought Ash (Agar) bowled really well, our next big test is India in a few weeks. Feel good about that. Pretty happy with my performance, happy I could take wickets in different ways. Hopefully, we’ve got 10 big Test matches with India, the Ashes and hopefully the WTC Final. Exciting time ahead.” he added.

South African skipper Dean Elgar, who only scored 56 runs in his six innings during the series, was asked about his form with the bat, “Something I’ll reflect on. I’m the captain but I’m also the run scorer, that hasn’t worked out this series. But I know I’ll be back. I have the fight to get better from here, no doubt.”

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 15:20 IST
