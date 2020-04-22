Watch: Steve Smith works on his hand-eye coordination during Covid-19 lockdown

Steve Smith during his indoor practice session. (Instagram) Steve Smith during his indoor practice session. (Instagram)

Australian batsman Steve Smith is having a good time at home during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The former Aussie skipper is working on his hand-eye coordination improvement through a tennis ball drill. On Wednesday, Smith took to Instagram to share a video of him batting in isolation where he is hitting a tennis ball against the wall.

The number 1 Test batsman, who has 19 lakh followers on Instagram, posted the video with a caption saying, “Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive.”

In the 50-second long video, Smith also said,” Nice little exercise that we can do at home to improve our skills, particularly the hand-eye coordination.” Had the Covid-19 pandemic not spread across the world, the several sports events including the IPL would have been currently running in India. Smith would also be playing for Rajasthan Royal as captain.

Smith was confirmed Royals’ full-time captain for the IPL 2020. He played the first half of IPL 2019 under Ajinkya Rahane before taking over the captaincy. He, however, had to leave the camp midway to prepare for the 2019 World Cup.

