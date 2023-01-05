scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Watch: Steve Smith brings up his 30th Test hundred, breaks multiple records

Steve Smith becomes just the fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) to reach 30.

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa during the second day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia’s Steve Smith stormed another ton on Thursday and moved past legendary Sir Donald Bradman’s record for the most Test hundreds in Australia’s history. Smith brought up his 30th century in the longest format of the game. Smith became just the fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) to reach 30.

With a stellar pull shot off South Africa’s Anrich Nortje to throw the ball out of the boundary, Smith reached the milestone in 190 balls.

He achieved the feat during the second day of the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

During his 104-run performance, Usman Khawaja and Smith added more than 200 runs to the Australian total during their partnership, pushing the total well over 350 runs. Khawaja also achieved his thirteenth hundred in Test matches.

33-year-old Smith is now ranked fourth among all Australians and fourteenth overall for most hundreds in Test cricket.

Fast approaching 9,000 Test runs, he today passed the hauls of Hayden (8,635 runs) when he moved into the 80s, and then Michael Clarke (8,643) when he got to triple digits. He is now behind former captain Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh in the list.

As per a cricket.com.au report, Steve Smith said, “South Africa are the one team that have bowled pretty well to me in the past, my record’s probably not as good against them as some of the others.” His average against South Africa coming into the series was 41.53, the lowest of any team he’s played at least three Tests against.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:42 IST
