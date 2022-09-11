Watch: Steve Smith hits a six knowing it’s a no ball, makes umpire count number of fielders outside the circle

Days after Virat Kohli ended his international century drought in Dubai in the Asia Cup, Australia’s Steve Smith too scored his first ODI ton in nearly two years.

A super knock from Steve Smith in tricky conditions 💯 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/Qv9DmXwI2s — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Smith brought up his 12th ODI century off 127 balls with a clip to fine leg off Southee in the 44th over. It was Smith’s first ODI century since November 2020, where he made successive hundreds against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Apart from Aaron Finch being given a standing ovation by the modest crowd at Cazaly Stadium as he walked off for the final time in ODIs, the most eventful thing happened in Australia’s 38th over.

Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle 🤯#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Steve Smith hoicks James Neesham over square leg boundary for a six. It was given a no-ball after Smith reminded the umpires about the number of fielders outside the circle. Smith gestured dramatically to the square leg umpire that there were more fielders outside the circle. Neesham does well to recover with a slower ball bouncer dot from the free-hit.

Smith’s century lifted Australia to 267 for 5 after they were reduced to 16-2 in the sixth over.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (52) then combined for a 122-run stand that steadied the innings and another solid contribution from Alex Carey (42 not out) and a late quickfire cameo by Cameron Green lifted the target well beyond 250.