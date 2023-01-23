Watch: Steve Smith helps Sydney Sixers score 16 runs off 1 ball against Hobart Hurricanes

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Australia batter Steve Smith is in terrific run of form at the moment, having scored back to back T20 centuries in the Big Bash League (BBL). On Monday though, the Sydney Sixers batter scripted another unique feat as he helped his side to 16 runs off one ball against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Joel Paris was bowling to Smith who went down on one knee and dispatched the 3rd ball of the second over into the stands. The umpire then called the delivery as a no-ball as Paris overstepped. The next delivery, which was a free hit, went wide of the leg stump and to the boundary, resulting in five runs being added to the Sixers’ total. The next ball was finally deemed a legitimate one and Smith duly hit it for a four, thus taking 16 runs from 1 ball.

Smith would ultimately score 66 runs off 33 balls helping the Sixers to 180 runs. Chasing the total, the Hurricanes could score only 156 as the Sixers ran away with a 24-run victory.

Earlier this month, Smith smacked an unbeaten 125 (66) at the SCG, the fifth-highest score in BBL history, backing up the century he scored against the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour.

Interestingly, he completed both his centuries with a six. Against Adelaide Strikers, he reaches the feat in just 56 balls, including five boundaries and seven sixes. On Saturday against Sydney Thunders, he smoked a 66-ball 125 with the help of five boundaries and nine sixes and call it a sheer incident, he again completed his century in 56 balls.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 18:47 IST
