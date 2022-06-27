Watch: Stand-in England keeper Sam Billings takes unorthodox catch to dismiss Wagner

With England clean sweeping the series over New Zealand on Monday, Sam Billings, who was filling in as stand-in wicketkeeper for Covid-infected Ben Foakes, took a rather fortuitous catch to dismiss Kiwi batter Neil Wagner on Sunday.

Wagner tried to defend Jack Leach’s delivery in the 102nd over of the match and the ball caught the outside edge. Billings behind the stumps could not position his hands in time to grab the ball. As the ball was dropping down, he closed his knees together and the ball stuck between his thighs.

“Somehow…somehow…it is there. It doesn’t drop on the ground. Jack Leach knew it straight away. Well done Sam Billings,” said an on-air commentator.

In the match, a dominant England swept New Zealand 3-0 in the test series with an aggressive seven-wicket victory in the third and final test on Monday.

After the first session was washed out due to rain on the final day, England motored to 296-3 in the middle session after resuming on 183-2.

Joe Root (86 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (71 not out) flayed New Zealand bowlers at Headingley in a blistering 111-run stand as England cruised to the target in just over an hour on the fifth day.

Bairstow, whose masterful 162 lifted England from a precarious 55-6 in the first innings, played yet another aggressive knock as he registered England’s second fastest-ever test half century off just 30 balls.