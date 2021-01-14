Watch: Sreesanth tries to sledge, Yashasvi Jaiswal responds with 2 sixes in next 2 balls

Eager to make a comeback after a seven-year cricket ban, S Sreesanth, who is leading the pace attack of Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, tried to sledge the young Yashasvi Jaiswal of Mumbai but it soon backfired.

On Wednesday, Kerala and Mumbai took on each other in their second group E match at Wankhade Stadium. The prodigal Indian opener Yashasvi opened the innings for Mumbai. Off the first ball of the 6th over in the Mumbai innings, Sreesanth bowled a length delivery just outside off stump but Yashasvi failed to make any connection. Sreesanth then tried to sledge and stare Yashasvi in the eye.

Off the next delivery bowled by Sreesanth, Yashasvi cleared his front leg out of the way and smashed the ball into orbit. The ball almost landed in the top tier of the stadium. If that was not enough, Yashasvi went on to slam another six and a four in the next two balls.

Kerala rode on opener Mohammed Azharuddenn’s whirlwind unbeaten 137 off 54 balls to beat Mumbai by 8 wickets as they comfortably chased a stiff target of 197 in just 15.5 overs.

Azharuddenn hammered nine fours and eleven sixes, and completed his 100 in 37 balls. He tore apart an experienced Mumbai attack at the Wankhede stadium and got able support from Robin Uthappa (33) and one-down Sanju Samson (22).

Earlier put into bat, Mumbai posted 196/7 with valuable contributions from Aditya Tare (42), Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (38). Speedster S Sreesanth had an off day as he conceded 47 runs in 4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 196/7 (Aditya Tare 42, Yashasvi Jaiswal 40; K M Asif 3/25) lost to Kerala 201/2 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 137 not out; Shams Mulani 1/41) by 8 wickets.