Watch: How Sreesanth picked his first wicket after nine years in Ranji Trophy 2022

Kerela speedster Sreesanth picked up his first wicket in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 when he dismissed Aryan Bora in the game against Meghalaya on Wednesday. Sreesanth, who was banned from cricket after getting involved in the spot-fixing saga, concluded the game with figures of 2 for 40 runs as Kerela won the game by a huge margin of an innings and 166 runs. Rohan Kunnumal starred with the bat for Kerela as he smashed 107 runs.

After picking a wicket after a long gap of 9 years, an elated 39-year-old Sreesanth took to Twitter and shared the video and wrote, “Now that’s my 1st wicket after 9 long years..gods grace I was just overjoyed and giving my Pranaam to the wicket”.

Sreesanth has represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.

The Kerela speedster had also registered his name for the recently passed IPL mega auction but went unsold.

However, his Kerala colleagues Basil Thampi and KM Asif found buyers in Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Sreesanth was not included in the Kerela side for the second game against Gujarat. Chances are bleak that he will feature in the Playing XI against Madhya Pradesh. As of now, Kerela have won both their games.