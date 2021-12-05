Bizarre: Watch Spidercam forces early Tea on Day 3 of IND vs NZ Test

Early Tea had to be taken after a spidercam, which had come down, couldn't be fixed and umpires had to call for a break. (Twitter)

In a bizarre incident on Day 3, it was the spidercam that forced umpires to take an early Tea in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident happened when R Ashwin trapped New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (6). The spidercam, which had come down, was stuck close to the pitch and forced an early break — about 15 minutes early. However, the groundsmen got it it moving slowly during the break. One of the four strings on which it was suspended had gone limp. Later on, it was pulled pretty high and play resumed on time after the Tea break.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli managed a painstaking 36 off 84 balls but Axar Patel entertained the Sunday crowd with his fiery cameo as India looked well on course for an imposing win.

India declared their second innings at 276 for 7 after Axar hit four sixes and three fours in his 41 off 26 balls to prop up the innings towards the end.

Ajaz Patel’s match-haul of 14 wickets — best by an opposition bowler against India in Test cricket is unlikely to save his team from an embarrassing defeat.

Their confidence already shattered, the New Zealand bowlers conceded as many as 25 fours and 11 sixes in the 70 overs they bowled in the second innings. In fact, all Indian batters save Wriddhiman Saha hit at least one six.

India’s opening batter, Mayank Agarwal, followed up his 150 in the first innings with a 62 in the second.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 wickets in India’s first innings, picked up 4-106 in the second. Part-time left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra took 3/56.

New Zealand was all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to the hosts’ 325.