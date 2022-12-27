Watch: Spider camera knocks down fielder Anrich Nortje during AUS vs SA Test at MCG

In an unusual on-field scene, South African pacer Anrich Nortje was knocked over by a fast-moving spider camera on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

Nortje was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings when Fox Sports’ ‘Flying Fox’ camera hit the bowler at speed. He was knocked to the ground but was on his feet immediately and did not leave the MCG.

Steve Smith was among those to check on Nortje’s wellbeing after the strange incident.

Broadcaster Seven showed another angle of the incident. Nortje was lucky not to suffer serious injury when the wire-guided camera, which hovers above the players, went too low and collected the paceman from behind as he was walking to his place in the field between South African overs.

The bizarre incident took place moments after Nortje’s awesome post-lunch exhibition of pace bowling. The four-over spell conceded just 11 runs.

Meanwhile David Warner has hit his century after the Lunch on Day 2. He’s still unbeaten on 135.

Australia had resumed Tuesday on 45-1 in sunny conditions at Melbourne Cricket Ground in reply to South Africa’s lacklustre first-innings total of 189.

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa… 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

Warner is celebrating becoming only the 14th man to play 100 test matches for Australia, although there had been speculation his future in the side beyond this current three-match series was in doubt following recent poor form.

The 36-year-old opener has failed to score a century since January 2020 and made 0 and 3 in the first test against South Africa in the first test at Brisbane.