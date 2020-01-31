Watch: Smriti Mandhana given out despite dropped catch, third umpire saves her

It was just the second over of the Indian innings and Mandhana was on strike when she edged the ball to wicketkeeper Amy Ellen Jones. It was just the second over of the Indian innings and Mandhana was on strike when she edged the ball to wicketkeeper Amy Ellen Jones.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was given out by the on-field umpire during the first match Friday of the ongoing Australia Tri-Nation Women’s T20 Series between India and England. But the opener received a massive reprieve after the TV umpire reviewed the decision and reversed it.

In the second over of the Indian innings, Mandhana was on strike and she edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Amy Ellen Jones. The keeper appeared to have caught the ball initially, but as she rolled over, the ball popped out of her left glove. The on-field umpire missed this and gave Mandhana out.

Mandhana had started walking off but the TV umpire intervened and overturned the decision. The batswoman, who had reached the edge of the ground, also signalled towards the umpire after watching the replay. However, Mandhana couldn’t make the best of her reprieve as she was dismissed for 15 off 10 deliveries by Natalie Sciver in the fourth over.

Smriti Mandhana was given out but the decision was later overturned. India are 22/0 after two overs and need 126 more to win.#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/tusTTxfvtF — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2020

Chasing a target of 148, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took charge of India’s successful run chase and remained unbeaten on 42. She finished the game with a six off Katherine Brunt in the last over to help India register a five-wicket win. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a 20-ball 26 before being dismissed in the 11th over.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd