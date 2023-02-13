scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana and Indian team’s heartwarming reaction on her WPL auction bid of 3.40 Cr

Mandhana, who is currently with the Indian team in South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup, saw the bidding war for her unfold on a big screen with her teammates cheering by her side.

Screengrab: Smriti Mandhana and her India teammates react to the teams engaging in a bidding war for her at the WPL auction. (Jio Cinema)
Listen to this article
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana and Indian team’s heartwarming reaction on her WPL auction bid of 3.40 Cr
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India opener Smriti Mandhana broke bank early as she became the first pick in the Women’s Premier League auction history, being bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.40 Cr INR.

The southpaw, who is currently part of the Indian team in South Africa for the Women’s T20 World Cup, sparked a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and the Bangalore franchise early in the auction.

A bidding war she saw unfold on a big screen alongside the rest of her India teammates. In a video doing rounds on the social media, the elegant left-handed batter can be seen all delighted, with her teammates cheering besides her, as teams splashed the big bucks for her at the auction.

Mandhana, who was named vice captain of the Indian team across formats last year after Mithali Raj announced her retirement, is likely to captain the Bangalore WPL side as well per Mike Hesson.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. we’re very happy to get such quality players. it’s a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine. Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions so highly likely [she’ll be captain],” said Hesson, who is Director of Cricket Operations at RCB.

Since making her T20I debut for India in 2013, Mandhana has scored 2651 runs in 112 matches, the seventh highest among women in the shortest form of the game.  These include 20 half centuries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits

Apart from Mandhana, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was amongst the big picks in the first lot of the auction, having been purchased by the Mumbai Indians for 1.8 Cr INR. Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was the second most expensive buy at 3.2 Cr INR by the Gujarat Giants.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 15:32 IST
Next Story

As hopes fade for quake survivors, people try to salvage what they can

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close