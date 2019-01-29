Watch: Sixer hits fan in the face; returns with ice pack, beer

Brisbane Heat’s wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson smashed a towering six off James Faulkner during the 44th match of the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. However, the ball, which sailed over mid-wicket, ended up hitting a spectator on his face.

Very good for Jimmy Peirson who launched this ball into the crowd. Very bad for old mate, who got hit by said ball in the face… 🤕 #BBL08 | @weet_bix pic.twitter.com/IXmDfeHBFj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) 29 January 2019

The incident occurred in the 17th over as Pierson made room in the crease and hoicked Faulkner over the ropes. But the spectator’s attempt of catching the ball ended up hitting him in the face. Fortunately, there wasn’t any major injury.

The injury could have been more lethal if the spectator doesn’t see the ball coming towards him. The fan who was hit by the ball later returned with an ice pack and refreshing beverage.

He’s back! Guy who got hit by six has returned, complete with an ice pack and refreshing beverage. What a trooper #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/cO4tHRP7uW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) 29 January 2019

The Big Bash League 2018-19 season is underway and we have already seen some bizarre happenings on the field. From strange run-outs to Perth Scorchers’ Aston Turner being awarded a six for hitting the stadium roof, there have been several entertaining moments in the glitzy T20 competition