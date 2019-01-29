Watch: Sixer hits fan in the face; returns with ice pack, beer

Toggle Menu
Jimmy Peirson hit a six off James Faulkner which hit a spectator on his face. The injury could have been more lethal if the spectator did not see the ball coming towards him.

Jimmy Peirson hit a six off James Faulkner. (BBL)

Brisbane Heat’s wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson smashed a towering six off James Faulkner during the 44th match of the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. However, the ball, which sailed over mid-wicket, ended up hitting a spectator on his face.

The incident occurred in the 17th over as Pierson made room in the crease and hoicked Faulkner over the ropes. But the spectator’s attempt of catching the ball ended up hitting him in the face. Fortunately, there wasn’t any major injury.

The injury could have been more lethal if the spectator doesn’t see the ball coming towards him. The fan who was hit by the ball later returned with an ice pack and refreshing beverage.

The Big Bash League 2018-19 season is underway and we have already seen some bizarre happenings on the field. From strange run-outs to Perth Scorchers’ Aston Turner being awarded a six for hitting the stadium roof, there have been several entertaining moments in the glitzy T20 competition

