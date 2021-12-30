Watch: Fired up Siraj tries to run out Bavuma, hits his ankle on final day of 1st Test

People have rightly said that sports can get really competitive sometimes. That came to the fore in the last day of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa when bowler Mohammed Siraj attempted to run South Africa’s Temba Bavuma out and the ball hit the batter’s ankle.

Siraj immediately apologised and checked on him by putting his arm around his shoulder. But Bavuma was hopping around and the physio had to be called. After a check-up, Bavuma was deemed fit enough to continue.

Bavuma was the lone warrior for the Proteas and remained unbeaten on 35 as India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

Siraj hits Bavuma on the foot in an attempt to run him out. Team India trolling Siraj for it😂 Bumrah at the end: they can here us (in the stump mic) pic.twitter.com/APqZYz3gCT — shitposter (@shitpostest) December 30, 2021

The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs.

South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Brief scores:

India: 327 and 174

South Africa 197 and 191 all out in 68 overs (Dean Elgar 77; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Mohammed Shami 3/63).