Watch: Siraj, Kuldeep imitate Umpire before he gives out

Not part of the playing XI, India cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were seen having fun with the umpire during the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Dharamsala.

During the match, the on-field umpire looked to signal the third umpire’s decision to the players as Charith Asalanka went for the review after Yuzvendra Chahal trapped him in front. The replays showed there was no bat involved and the ball-tracking showed three red lights forcing the umpire to stay with his decision.

Waiting for the decision, Siraj and Kuldeep raised fingers from behind the umpire even before he could adjudge the batsman out. In the video, Kuldeep also collided with the umpire, who was seen apologising to the cricketer.

Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Iyer put on 84 runs off 47 balls with Sanju Samson (39) for the third wicket as India finished with 186-3 in 17.1 overs in reply to Sri Lanka’s 183-5 after the hosts won the toss and chose to field.

India lost Rohit Sharma (1) early on in its chase. Lahiru Kumara (2-31) troubled Ishan Kishan (16) with some fiery pace before dismissing him. Iyer reached his second consecutive T20 half-century off 30 balls. He had scored 57 not out off 28 balls in the first game in Lucknow.

The third and final T20 will also be played in Dharamsala on Sunday. The Himalayan town has witnessed steady rainfall over the past few days.