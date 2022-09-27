Watch: Shubman Gill’s ‘outrageous’ ramp shot off Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf in county cricket

After scoring his maiden international ODI century recently against Zimbabwe, Shubman Gill is showing his class for Glamorgan in the county cricket – scoring a swashbuckling unbeaten 91 (off 102balls; 11×4, 2×6) against Sussex on Day 1 of the rain-curtailed match at Hove.

The 23-year-old scored his second half-century for Glamorgan and was strong on the front foot and dismissive of anything short. During his sublime knock, the young Indian batter displayed his outrageous range of strokes and left everyone in awe.

Shubman showed his full range of shots. He pulled, cut, drove, swept and also played a few of the dinky ramp shots on both sides of the wicket to make sure to put Glamorgan on a strong position on a flat track.

Shubman’s effortless pick-up over mid-wicket off Bradley Currie was definitely the shot of the day and his cheeky ramp over the slip cordon against Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf was equally good.

Gill has so far hit two sixes and 11 fours.

Gill batted in two different gears during the course of the innings. Before the first rain break, he played role of accumulator with Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd (56) playing the role of aggressor. Gill and Lloyd put on 57 in 12 overs between further stoppages either side of lunch. Once Lloyd departed, he scythed through the Sussex attack and even with the floodlights on, Gill had little trouble in adding a further 70 runs in 15 overs with Billy Root before the players came off again 20 minutes after tea because of bad light.

The right-handed batter will be looking to score his maiden century in the county after missing out one by eight runs on his debut against Worcestershire.