Watch: Shubman Gill given out with zero evidence of being caught at slip

India Vs Australia A Day 2: Shubman Gill was unhappy over the way he was given out. (Screengrab)

Indian in-form batsman Shubman Gill lost his wicket in a unique way when the right-hander was given caught out at slip on Day 2 of the ongoing tour game against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Playing at 65, Shubman looked to flick the ball from spinner Mitchell Swepson and completely missed it. The bowler appealed for lbw and in the meantime, the ball travelled to the slip where Sean Abbott dove to his right and took a one-handed catch. The umpire reckons he got an edge as he ruled him out caught.

Gill given out caught, and what a catch it was too! What’s your call? #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/fDFwB7IUBU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2020

With no DRS and Snickometer technique available in the practice game, an unhappy Gill had to walk out as umpire’s decision could not be challenged. India lost their second wicket after a 104-run partnership between Gill and Mayank Agarwal. India had lost their first wicket in second over of the day when Prithvi Shaw was caught at cover-point.

How was Shubman out? Definitely not LBW….and there was zero evidence to suggest he was caught at slips. #AUSAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 12, 2020

At Day 2 tea, Indians are ahead in this game. Gill put himself in the reckoning for a place in the playing XI in the first Test after his 65.

