Watch: Shreyas Iyer emulates MS Dhoni’s ‘Helicopter Shot’

Shreyas Iyer emulates MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot. Shreyas Iyer emulates MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot.

Shreyas Iyer, on Wednesday, launched a brutal attack on Punjab bowlers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In a swashblucking innings of 80 from just 40 balls, Iyer smashed four sixes and seven boundaries.

However, one of the four sixes was MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot.

Here’s the video:

Iyer has been in a good run of form. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad says Shreyas Iyer can be the solution to India’s no.4 problem in the limited-overs line-up given his fine growth as a player in the past two years.

“If you recall, we had inducted Shreyas Iyer (when Virat Kohli was rested) 18 months back into the ODI squad and he has done reasonably well. Unfortunately, we couldn’t continue with him.”

“Having said that, he has evolved as a player now and he can be the solution to our number 4 slot in both ODIs and T20s,” Prasad told PTI in an interview.

