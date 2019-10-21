Watch: Shooters engage in fistfight at New Delhi’s Karni Singh Shooting Range

In a bizarre incident, a brawl broke out between two shooters at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) in Tughlaqabad, New Delhi on Sunday.

What started as an argument suddenly turned into a fistfight between the shooters near the firing points, while other marksmen were training at the venue.

Shimon Sharif, an international shooter, tweeted out a video of the incident and also tagged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in it.

The incident has not gone unnoticed and became viral in a matter of minutes. National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has also taken cognizance of the incident.

As per a report in The Tribune, former members of the Indian double trap team Yoginder Pal Singh and Babar Khan were involved in a heated argument regarding the number of rounds that can be taken at one strech.

During the time of the discussion all the range were occupied by the shooters for the National Camp and just one range was free. The lack of availability of range led to an argument between the shooters, which eventually led to a brawl.

The report included that both the shooters have registered a complaint against each other with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and their membership has also been terminated.