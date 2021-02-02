Shocking: Fielder concedes boundary while changing jersey in Abu Dhabi T10 League

The Abu Dhabi T10 League which began last week at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has witnessed quite a few jaw-dropping moments on-field but on Monday a hilarious incident left everyone laughing their guts out when Abu Dhabi’s Rohan Mustafa was left unsighted as the ball went for a boundary because he was busy changing his jersey instead of chasing the ball.

Mustafa, who is among United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) most prolific players, has played 39 ODIs and 43 T20Is.

During the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors, it was in the second innings, when the Kohat-born player was changing his t-shirt while the ball went past him for a boundary.

This left his teammates and even the opposition in peals of laughter.

Watch the moment right here-

The T10 league really is special. pic.twitter.com/XYrz5um5ka — Cricket Mate. (@CricketMate_) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Northern Warriors defeated Team Abu Dhabi in a nail-biting finish in the second Super League match of the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chasing Team Abu Dhabi’s challenging total of 123 for 3, Warriors hit up the runs through UAE’s domestic cricketer Waseem Muhammad’s fighting 76 runs off 34 balls with six sixes and seven boundaries and opener Lendl Simmons’ unbeaten 37 off 25 balls.

Abu Dhabi bowled tightly challenging Warriors to score 31 runs off the last two overs and 15 off the final over. Warriors reached the target off the last ball.