Watch: Shoaib Malik gives an epic ‘Pathan’ reply to age questions, says Shahrukh Khan too ‘old is gold’

“Sharukh Khan recently did a movie…He also looked like old is gold,” Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik gave an epic reply to a reporter who asked him about his age and fitness.

In a post-match interaction, a reporter asked Malik about his age and fitness. To which, the 41-year-old player replied by giving Shahrukh Khan’s reference and said that it is high time that we move past the ages of players.

Watch video:

The Karachi Kings’ batter went on to say that if Novak Djokovic can win Grand Slams at 35 then we should focus more on if the athlete can compete with youngsters or not, if the team has to disguise him (the senior player) among the fielders or if he fails to maintain a healthy environment in the dressing room.

“Rules should be the same for everyone. It shouldn’t be like there are different rules for different ages.”

When asked about his plans before retiring from cricket, Malik said, “Nothing feels prouder than playing for your country but I’ve come a step ahead of that mindset…it’s my heartfelt desire to wear Pakistan’s jersey but now my only goal is to have 15,000 runs and I’ll enjoy my game as long as it lasts.”

“When I start getting bored, I will retire once and for all from cricket…I have no expectations from anyone, I only expect from myself and my god.”

Meanwhile, in the game, Shoaib Malik contributed with 52(34) in the 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket as the visitors won by a slender margin of two runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.