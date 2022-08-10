‘Hopefully, it’s the last surgery’: Shoaib Akhtar says in a video message after undergoing knee surgery

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on his Instagram account after his knee surgery in Australia. The former right-hand fast bowler stated he was facing severe knee issues which forced him to undergo another surgery.

Akhtar missed out on playing a lot of cricket owing to his knee surgeries as he has been facing this problem for the last 11 years. He is in Melbourne recuperating from surgery on both his knees.

In the video, the 46-year-old said, “I came out from surgery. It took around 5-6hrs. I am in a bit of pain and I need your wishes. Hopefully, it’s the last surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

He also mentioned, “I could have played more cricket but I knew if I had continued playing cricket, I would have ended up on a wheelchair. But it was worth playing for Pakistan. If I have to do it all over again, I will do the same.”

Akhtar, who represented his country in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is was renowned for his breathtaking speed and has scalped 178 wickets and 247 wickets in ODIs. He has the record of the fastest recorded delivery in the history of cricket – 161kmph (vs New Zealand, 2002).