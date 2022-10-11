scorecardresearch
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan leads Team India’s dressing room dance celebrations post South Africa series win

"Saare oye saare....saare step karna abhi (All of you...do the steps now)," Dhawan says in the video before showcasing the same to his teammates.

Shikhar Dhawan and the rest of Indian players dancing in the dressing room after sealing the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa. (Screengrab: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter)

Captain Shikhar Dhawan led charge of the dance celebrations after India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third ODI in Delhi to clinch the series 2-1.

Team India head coach for the series, VVS Laxman took to his Twitter to post a video of the 36-year-old choreographing the steps for his teammates to follow.

“@SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well. Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra,” he wrote as caption.

The 36-year-old, who has been leading India across multiple ODI bilaterals since last year, has been the life of a party on and off the cricket field. With the bat, Dhawan had a forgetful series as he scored just 25 runs across the three outings against the Proteas.

Across 2022, Dhawan has scored 567 runs across 16 outings, the highest for India in the format. India will next play ODIs in November during the tour of New Zealand for a three-match series.

