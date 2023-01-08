Watch: Shakib Al Hasan gets into heated row with umpire during Bangladesh Premier League match

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan got into a tiff with the umpire during the match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers in a Bangladesh Premier League match on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the 16th over of Barishal’s innings when Strikers’ bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja delivered a slow bouncer which was not given a wide by the umpire. Shakib, however, was certain that it had gone over his head and appealed for a wide.

Things took an ugly turn when an irate Shakib charged towards the umpire and shouted at him as the two got into a heated argument. Ultimately, Sylhet skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had to intervene and diffused the tension.

Shakib Al Hasan is not especially pleased with this non-wide call…#BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vqkyK6O57h — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 7, 2023

Shakib scored 67 runs but his team lost the match by 6 wickets as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Zakir Hasan combined as Sylhet chased down the 195 run target.

A couple of days ago, Shakib Al Hasan had made a reference to Bollywood movie ‘Nayak’ in a scathing criticism of his country’s cricket board for its failure to market the Bangladesh Premier League.

In the movie, Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor) is challenged by the chief minister to run the state for a day and solve the problems facing it.

“If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything. You have seen the movie Nayak right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day,” Shakib had told reporters.

“I would do the players’ draft and auction (on time) and hold the BPL during a free time. We will have all the modern technologies. There will be quality broadcast and home and away venues.”

“I don’t know about the standard of BPL. It is difficult to say whether we could not or didn’t want (to make it successful). I don’t see any reason not to do if we want with the possibility we have in Bangladesh. I think we’ve never wanted to do anything honestly,” Shakib had said.