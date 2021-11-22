Watch: Shahrukh Khan wins TN match with last ball six

Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off last ball to help Tamil Nadu win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. With Tamil Nadu needing 5 off the last ball, Shahrukh Khan (33*), proved his mettle and crunched Prateek Jain’s delivery, clean as a whistle over deep square leg for six.

When he had come into bat in the middle, Tamil Nadu were in a spot of bother when they required 57 off 28 balls. From then on, the right-handed batter launched his counter-attack, providing Tamil Nadu a fresh lease of life. It all came down to the wire, with TN needing five runs off the final ball with Shahrukh finishing it in style with a beautiful shot.

Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka 👍👍

What a Finish by Shahrukh Khan 🏏

💖 celebration when he finish the match with a SIX in the Final of #smat2021 #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy

Earlier, Karnataka’s lower order was largely responsible for their total going past 150. Left arm spinner R Sai Kishore landed the initial blows for Tamil Nadu, striking off his first ball to bowl Rohan Kadam through the gate. Soon after, Karnataka lost Karun Nair and Manish Pandey off successive balls to the spinners. The wobble was steadied by Abhinav Manohar and Sharath BR through a 55-run stand.

The innings got a big impetus in the death overs, bowled by T Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier, who ended up giving 49 in the last four overs. J Suchith and Praveen Dubey added 41 in just 19 balls to take Karnataka to a total that kept them in the game, until that final blow from Shahrukh.