Watch: Shahid Afridi smashes would-be son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six!

Former Pakistan captain and the interim chief selector of the men’s national cricket team, Shahid Afridi turned back the clock as he dispatched his would-be son-in-law and heartthrob of Pakistan’s bowling attack Shaheen Shah Afridi during the latter’s training session on road to recovery.

In a video that’s been doing rounds on the social media, Shaheen, who is recovering from an injury, is seen bowling to Shahid Afridi, who takes the aerial route against the left arm pacer.

In a separate video, Shahid is seen bowling to the southpaw and sharing a word of advice with the 22-year-old. “What is happening now is that your bat is still not coming from behind,” he is heard saying to Shaheen.

Shaheen, who is reportedly set to marry Afridi’s daughter, Ansha on February 3, has been out of action after picking up a recurring knee injury during the T20 World Cup final against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground in November last year.

The 22-year-old had left the field during the final having landing awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch. Shaheen returned to bowl the 16th over of the innings but the unbearable pain forced him to leave the field after the first delivery.

“There were times when I wanted to give up…I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving,” he told PCB Digital earlier in the week.

“Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself to push a little more…It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury,” he added.

Before the T20 World Cup in October-November last year, Afridi had undergone rehabilitation in London for a knee injury he had sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.