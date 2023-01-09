scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Watch: Pakistan team attends dinner hosted by chief selector Shahid Afridi at his residence

In the video, Jahangir Khan can be seen meeting all the players present at the occasion.

Shahid Afridi on Saturday hosted a dinner for Pakistan's national team. (Videograb/TheRealPCB)
In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, Pakistan cricket team can be seen arriving at interim chief selector Shahid Afridi’s residence to attend a dinner.

Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan was specially invited to the dinner in order to meet Babar Azam-led men in green.

Meanwhile, injured Shaheen Shah Afridi was also in attendance at the former all-rounder's residence.

The two-match Test series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended 0-0 but the fifth day of the second Test ended in a dramatic draw after an action-packed three sessions. New Zealand were one wicket away from winning the match while Pakistan were 15 runs short of victory when bad light stopped play.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match One-Day International series against the touring side, starting at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Shahid Afridi was named interim chief selector and in his first move the former Pakistan captain added three more bowlers to the 16-member squad for the recently concluded Test series against the New Zealand. Afridi was made selector after former PCB chairman Najam Sethi returned to the helm of the new 14-member management committee of the board. Ramiz Raja was relieved off his duties and the body’s constitution was repealed in the aftermath of Pakistan’s 3-0 loss to England in a test series last week.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
