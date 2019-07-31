Watch: Shahid Afridi hilariously denies second run to Wahab Riaz in Global T20 Canada

Shahid Afridi is in a sensational form with the bat as he smashed a 40-ball 81 for his team Brampton Wolves in the ongoing Global T20 Canada on Sunday. He played this innings against Edmonton Royals and now an incident involving Afridi on the final ball of Brampton Wolves’ innings has gone viral on social media.

Batting with compatriot Wahab Riaz, Afridi hit the last ball for a single down to long-off, Wahab Riaz asked his partner if he wanted to take a second run. Afridi came up with a hilarious reply that quickly started doing the rounds on various social media platforms. Wahab Riaz asked Afridi,” Lala dusra lena hai?” “Pagal hai? Bowling kaun karega,”Afridi promptly replied.

Now this hilarious reaction has gone viral and his cricket fans are sharing the video with even more humorous comments. Apart from playing an instrumental knock with the bat, Afridi also bowled brilliantly, picking one wicket for 14 runs in his four overs. Shahid Afridi’s team won the match by 27 runs. He was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his all-round efforts.