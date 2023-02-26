Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam in PSL encounter

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a ripper of a delivery to send back Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam in their Pakistan Super League encounter on Sunday.

Before getting his stumps knocked over, Babar had started the 241 run chase on the front foot by hitting Afridi for two fours in the 3rd over. In the same over, however, Afridi would strike.

He bowled a fullish length around off which moved in after pitching. Babar tried to drive but the ball passed through the gap between bat and pad and knocked the Pakistan skipper’s stumps over.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman helped Lahore set a 242-run target against Peshawar. Abdullah and Fakhar built a 120-run partnership for the second wicket with the former scoring 75 and the latter getting 96.

After Shafique was dismissed by Wahab Riaz, England player Sam Billings would join Fakhar in the middle and score 47 runs of his own.

Riaz was the pick of the bowlers taking 2 wickets for 45 runs while Rovman Powell took 1 for 37 runs. Chasing 242, Peshawar were already four wickets down in 12 overs at the time of writing.

Lahore and Peshawar are currently in the fourth and fifth place respectively, with four points.