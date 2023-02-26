scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam in PSL encounter

Before getting his stumps knocked over, Babar had started the 241 run chase on the front foot by hitting Afridi for two fours in the 3rd over. In the same over, however, Afridi would strike.

Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam in their PSL encounter. (Twitter/Pakistan Super League)
Listen to this article
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam in PSL encounter
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a ripper of a delivery to send back Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam in their Pakistan Super League encounter on Sunday.

Before getting his stumps knocked over, Babar had started the 241 run chase on the front foot by hitting Afridi for two fours in the 3rd over. In the same over, however, Afridi would strike.

He bowled a fullish length around off which moved in after pitching. Babar tried to drive but the ball passed through the gap between bat and pad and knocked the Pakistan skipper’s stumps over.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman helped Lahore set a 242-run target against Peshawar. Abdullah and Fakhar built a 120-run partnership for the second wicket with the former scoring 75 and the latter getting 96.

After Shafique was dismissed by Wahab Riaz, England player Sam Billings would join Fakhar in the middle and score 47 runs of his own.

Riaz was the pick of the bowlers taking 2 wickets for 45 runs while Rovman Powell took 1 for 37 runs. Chasing 242, Peshawar were already four wickets down in 12 overs at the time of writing.

Also Read
Harbhajan Singh, bhajji, Harbhajan Singh retirement, Harbhajan Singh india, india Harbhajan Singh sports news, indian express
Team India can have two coaches... bring in someone who understands the d...
'Main coach thodi hu': Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press ...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Azam Kham, Moin Khan, PSL
PSL: Azam Khan tonks 42-ball 97 to leave father Moin Khan and his team Qu...

Lahore and Peshawar are currently in the fourth and fifth place respectively, with four points.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 22:49 IST
Next Story

Hong Kong model’s in-laws charged after body parts found

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close