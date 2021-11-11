scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

Watch: Shaheen Afridi imitates Virat, Rohit, Rahul’s dismissals while fielding

Shaheen Afridi was seen in a jolly mood as he interacted with fans while fielding near the boundary rope against Scotland.

By: Sports Desk |
November 11, 2021 3:10:31 pm
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan (Source: AP)

Having already advanced to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was seen in a jolly mood as he interacted with fans while fielding near the boundary rope against Scotland in their last Group match.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan opened their World Cup campaign with a match against each other. Shaheen, who bowled three overs for the first time in the powerplay, was right on the money up front, jolting India twice in his first two overs to give Pakistan a dream start. The 21-year-old cleaned up Rohit Sharma with an toe-crushing inswinging yorker in the fourth ball, before packing off KL Rahul in his second over with a peach of a delivery that seamed in.

Returning to action in the penultimate over, he finally trumped Kohli with a slower off cutter as the Indian skipper mistimed a pull giving a top-edge to Mohammad Rizwan to depart for 57 off 49 balls.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a video that has gone viral, the stadium crowd in the Pakistan vs Scotland match starts chanting his name and the Pakistani cricketer acknowledges it with a smile and a wave. The crowd then start screaming the name of Rohit Sharma in unison. Afridi turns to the crowd before performing a mock-lbw dismissal, the same way he dismissed the Indian opener.

Soon after, the crowd chanted the name of the opener, KL Rahul, and Shaheen cheekily showed the way he bowled Rahul through the gate. The crowd then started chanting India skipper Virat Kohli’s namefollowing which Shaheen redid Kohli’s attempted pull against a slower bouncer that took the edge on the way to the keeper.

Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Pakistan seem primed to win their second title but it will take a special effort to upstage a tenacious Australia on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. The 2009 champion is the only team that remains undefeated in the ongoing tournament.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 11: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven

X