Watch: Shaheen Afridi imitates Virat, Rohit, Rahul’s dismissals while fielding

Having already advanced to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was seen in a jolly mood as he interacted with fans while fielding near the boundary rope against Scotland in their last Group match.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan opened their World Cup campaign with a match against each other. Shaheen, who bowled three overs for the first time in the powerplay, was right on the money up front, jolting India twice in his first two overs to give Pakistan a dream start. The 21-year-old cleaned up Rohit Sharma with an toe-crushing inswinging yorker in the fourth ball, before packing off KL Rahul in his second over with a peach of a delivery that seamed in.

Returning to action in the penultimate over, he finally trumped Kohli with a slower off cutter as the Indian skipper mistimed a pull giving a top-edge to Mohammad Rizwan to depart for 57 off 49 balls.

In a video that has gone viral, the stadium crowd in the Pakistan vs Scotland match starts chanting his name and the Pakistani cricketer acknowledges it with a smile and a wave. The crowd then start screaming the name of Rohit Sharma in unison. Afridi turns to the crowd before performing a mock-lbw dismissal, the same way he dismissed the Indian opener.

Soon after, the crowd chanted the name of the opener, KL Rahul, and Shaheen cheekily showed the way he bowled Rahul through the gate. The crowd then started chanting India skipper Virat Kohli’s namefollowing which Shaheen redid Kohli’s attempted pull against a slower bouncer that took the edge on the way to the keeper.

Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Pakistan seem primed to win their second title but it will take a special effort to upstage a tenacious Australia on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. The 2009 champion is the only team that remains undefeated in the ongoing tournament.