Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Watch: Shadab Khan in tears after Pakistan’s shock defeat against Zimbabwe

Shadab Khan was inconsolabe after Pakistan shocking loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022.

shadab khan cryingPakistan were beaten by Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. (Twitter/Pakistancricket)

After Pakistan were beaten by Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 match in Perth, a video of Shadab Khan crying in the pavilion has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that Shadab looked inconsolable as he went down on his knees before being taken back to the pavilion by one of his team members.

Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe restricted Pakistan to 129/8 to cause one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

As expected, the result did not go down well with former Pakistan greats including ex-skipper Wasim Akram and legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. While Akram expressed shock, Akhtar was critical of the decisions taken by the management.

In a Twitter video, Akhtar said, “Very very embarrassing. Keep selecting average people and you’ll get average results.”

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 09:54:44 pm
