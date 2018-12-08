WATCH: Seven-year-old Kashmiri boy’s ‘ball of the century’ earns praise from Shane Warne

A seven-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir has earned praise from spin legend Shane Warne. A video of the boy bowling a googly that seemed to spin more than a metre into the stumps had surfaced on Twitter and Warne retweeted that with the comment, “This is outstanding! Well bowled young man.”

This is outstanding ! Well bowled young man 👍 https://t.co/NfADPHXj4F — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 5 December 2018

The video, posted by a journalist based in the state, shows the boy taking a run-up that is quite similar to that of Harbhajan Singh, and bowling a delivery that initially looks to be traveling wide outside leg. But the ball takes a sharp turn after pitching and clips the stumps.

In replies to the tweet, the journalist identified the boy as Ahmad and said that he is a resident of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. The tweet that accompanies the video says that the ball turned “metre and a half” and tagged Warne.

After Warne’s Twitter praise for Ahmad, the young boy became a topic of discussion during Fox Cricket’s lunch break broadcast on day two of the ongoing first Test between India and Australia. The broadcast clipping on Fox Cricket’s Instagram page has also garnered nearly 50000 views.

The video was posted in July 2018 while Warne responded to it on December 6. It has garnered over 65,000 views. The journalist described as the “ball of the century,” which is a term used to refer to Warne’s delivery to dismiss England’s Mike Gatting during the 1993 Ashes.