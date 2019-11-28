Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed scores first-class century after five years

Sarfraz Ahmed scored 131 runs from 174 deliveries (Source: Twitter) Sarfraz Ahmed scored 131 runs from 174 deliveries (Source: Twitter)

Out of favour Pakistan’s former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to domestic cricket since he got sacked as skipper and axed from the team. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored a first-class century after a period of five years. The Sindh batsman’s century against Western Punjab in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday helped his team make a comeback after the opposition scored 517 in the first innings.

The former Pakistan skipper scored 131 runs from 174 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries. He shared a 278-run partnership for the fifth-wicket with in-form batsman Fawad Alam helping side post 486 in the first innings. Alam scored 211 runs from 309 deliveries. The left-handed batsman’s innings was laced with 25 boundaries.

“It’s always good to score big. I always try to score big runs and have managed a couple of scores in 50s. I am happy to have scored a century today especially at a time when my team needed it the most,” he told reporters

This was his 11th first-class century in 155 games. His previous century came against New Zealand in November 2014.

“I was waiting for such big innings because it boosts your confidence. Domestic cricket is the best platform for a player to regain his form,” Ahmed said after scoring a century in his fifth game of the season for Sindh.

However, the 32-year-old did not score a century as captain of Pakistan. He scored three Test centuries before becoming the captain.

“Sometimes it’s good to have a break from international cricket. Domestic [cricket] allows you to be free from all kinds of pressure and concentrate on your form. I’m hopeful of making a comeback but at the moment all my focus is on playing cricket at domestic tournaments and do well,” he added.

Ahmed’s century comes in domestic cricket while Pakistan are struggling on the Australian tour. In the first Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Pakistan were beaten by an innings and five runs due to the batting collapse in the first innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd