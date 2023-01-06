scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s emotional celebration after century against New Zealand on final day

Sarfaraz Ahmed top scored for Pakistan against New Zealand on Day 5 of the second Test in Karachi with a counter-attacking 118.

Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a hundred. (Screengrab)
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s emotional celebration after century against New Zealand on final day
Sarfaraz Ahmed hit a remarkable century in his comeback to Test cricket and thwarted New Zealand’s bid for victory on the fifth and final day of the second Test on Friday.

Sarfaraz scored his century in 135 balls with a crisp off drive against Matt Henry as the sparse crowd cheered their hometown batter with loud chants of ‘Saifee, Saifee’ from the stands.

As soon as Sarfaraz reached the milestone, he produced an ecstatic celebration, punching the air, as well as the ground.

Members of his family were equally ecstatic in the stands, as the veteran cricketer reached the landmark for the 4th time in the longest format of the game.

Speaking after the match, Ahmed, who topscored for the hosts with a counter-attacking 118, said, ” I was part of the team for four years and despite not getting chances here I was continuing to play well elsewhere. Wanted an opportunity from Allah and got it. I was very tensed in the first Test, but the boys and captain gave me confidence.”

“(Last session today) When 140 runs were left, the management said that you need to keep trying to score when the ball is there to hit. But then two wickets fell, and so we changed our style of play. If those two wickets didn’t fall then the result could’ve been something else. (This century – the best?). It is a fourth-innings century so it is special, probably my best. (Karachi crowd) Karachi crowd has always supported me. And always supported the team. Request them to come for the ODIs too.”

The two-test series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a winless stalemate after the drawn second test at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:11 IST
