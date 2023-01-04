Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s controversial dismissal during PAK-NZ 2nd Test divides opinions

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a fluent 78 off 109 balls in the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, but his mode of dismissal left fans fuming on Twitter.

This was after Tom Blundell had him stumped after collecting the ball down the legside.

TV umpire Ahsan Raza felt Sarfaraz’s heel was not grounded in the crease when Blundell whipped the bails off after going through several replays.

However, a majority of fans on social media vented their ire and stated that Sarfaraz’s foot was on the ground.

Reacting to the dismissal Sarfaraz told Geo News, “I was heartbroken after getting out. I was set and close to getting a century,”

“I’m disappointed but it would have looked out on television which is why the umpire made that decision,” he added.

In what world is that a fair stumping. Foot was firmly planted. Atrocious decision by third umpire Ahsan Raza. Has effectively robbed Sarfaraz Ahmed of a Test hundred. Pathetic umpiring.#PAKvNZ — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) January 4, 2023

Another blunder and a bad decision by Umpire. Sarfaraz Ahmed was given out even his foot was in the crease. Advertisement That’s not a great umpiring by PCB. Always when umpire is in doubt , the decision stands in Batsman favor. Extremely Unfortunate. #PakVsNz#SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/ZffOWUPQM6 — Hassan Siddiqui 🇵🇰 (@Hassandude7) January 4, 2023

I need to know what weed third umpire was smoking. Spikes of shoes were clearly touching the ground when keeper took off the bails. Another dismal 3rd umpire decision. https://t.co/m0vCSZXMIa pic.twitter.com/GKXoTFEqko — Moonis Shoaib – #CR7🐐 (@MoonisShoaib) January 4, 2023

“It was a little bit of luck in terms of timing,” said New Zealand’s Tom Blundell.

“At first I don’t think it was out and then obviously looking on the big screen there’s a bit of a chance. So for me it was just get the bails off as quick as possible and fortunately for me it was perfect timing,” Blundell added.

Sarfaraz hit 10 boundaries and faced 109 balls as he continued to dominate New Zealand bowlers after scoring two half centuries in his comeback test match in almost four years last week.