Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s controversial dismissal during PAK-NZ 2nd Test divides opinions

Sarfaraz Ahmed hit 10 boundaries and faced 109 balls as he continued to dominate New Zealand bowlers after scoring two half centuries in his comeback test match in almost four years last week.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's controversial dismissal. (Screengrab)

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a fluent 78 off 109 balls in the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, but his mode of dismissal left fans fuming on Twitter.

This was after Tom Blundell had him stumped after collecting the ball down the legside.

TV umpire Ahsan Raza felt Sarfaraz’s heel was not grounded in the crease when Blundell whipped the bails off after going through several replays.

However, a majority of fans on social media vented their ire and stated that Sarfaraz’s foot was on the ground.

Reacting to the dismissal Sarfaraz told Geo News, “I was heartbroken after getting out. I was set and close to getting a century,”

“I’m disappointed but it would have looked out on television which is why the umpire made that decision,” he added.

“It was a little bit of luck in terms of timing,” said New Zealand’s Tom Blundell.

“At first I don’t think it was out and then obviously looking on the big screen there’s a bit of a chance. So for me it was just get the bails off as quick as possible and fortunately for me it was perfect timing,” Blundell added.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 22:39 IST
Four cases of Covid sub-variant BF.7 detected in West Bengal

In Pics: India's training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
