Watch: Sanju Samson’s gorgeous six against South Africa in 1st ODI

Sanju Samson showed his class when he lofted a Tabraiz Shamsi delivery into the crowd for a monstrous six in the 1st ODI between India and south Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

In the last ball of the 19th over, Samson got close to the flighted delivery by Shamsi and hit the ball over mid-wicket. He gets excellent timing on the shot which helps it go all the way.

After being left out of the T20 World Cup squad, this shot will give Samson a boost in confidence. Since last year’s T20 World Cup, Samson (158.40) has the second best strike rate for any Indian batter in T20Is after Suryakumar Yadav.

In Thursday’s match, Samson was leading India’s run chase with Shreyas Iyer after South Africa had scored 249 for 4 in the rain-hit match after being sent to bat first.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen remained not out on 75 and 74 respectively while Quinton de Kock contributed 48.

Shardul Thakur took two wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav got one each.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair.