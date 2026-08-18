Watch: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik involved in awkward exchange on-air

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Former India players Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik were involved in an awkward war of words during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at the Galle on Tuesday. Both ex-players, who are currently on broadcast duties, took digs at each other as a visibly awkward Ajinkya Rahane and the show’s host listened on.
“A gentle request and a big request from one and all. You have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So please limit that pout,” Kartik said to Manjrekar. “That’s a bad one. Can we make the split screen and shift the camera to the other guy? Because he’s a much more pleasant person to talk to and he’s got a much more pleasant face as well. I just wonder, ‘superb, superb, superb’, Murali Kartik’s voice, looking at himself in the mirror,” Manjrekar fired back.
To which Kartik replied, “I don’t look at myself, ever. That’s you. That is only you. If anyone knows you, that is only you, people who have played with you, people who have worked.”
THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY! 😂
Shots were fired, comebacks followed, and our Extraaa Innings panel had an absolute laugh! 😅
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— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 17, 2026
Manjrekar then offered a pointed jab before trying to normalize the situation. “Because there is an incentive, there is an incentive to look in the mirror. For you, I can understand it’s not very motivating, anyway. We are both going to cross lines here and social media will have a field day,” he said.
In the match, India strengthened their grip on the opening Test after being bowled out for 193 in their second innings, setting hosts Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target for victory. Chasing, Sri Lanka are currently 4 wickets down even before reaching 100 runs.
India, who had posted 462 in their first innings, had dismissed Sri Lanka for 284 on Monday to secure a crucial 174-run lead. Returning to the crease on Tuesday, the visitors adopted an aggressive approach, looking to build a total beyond Sri Lanka’s reach.
Opener KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) steadied the innings with a 64-run partnership as India reached 116 for 4 at lunch. Rishabh Pant then took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, smashing a 69-ball 66 that included two sixes. His innings also saw him become the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and the fastest player in the world to reach the milestone.
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