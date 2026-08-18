Watch: Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik involved in awkward exchange on-air

Former India players Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik were involved in an awkward war of words during the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test at the Galle on Tuesday. Both ex-players, who are currently on broadcast duties, took digs at each other as a visibly awkward Ajinkya Rahane and the show’s host listened on.

“A gentle request and a big request from one and all. You have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So please limit that pout,” Kartik said to Manjrekar. “That’s a bad one. Can we make the split screen and shift the camera to the other guy? Because he’s a much more pleasant person to talk to and he’s got a much more pleasant face as well. I just wonder, ‘superb, superb, superb’, Murali Kartik’s voice, looking at himself in the mirror,” Manjrekar fired back.