WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar turns Santa Claus for underprivileged kids on Christmas

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Christmas in a unique way after dressing up as Santa Claus to surprise underprivileged kids at the Ashray Child Care Centre in Mumbai. Tendulkar’s heartwarming gesture brought cheers on the faces of several young children as he played a game of cricket with them. After a brief interaction, Tendulkar also gave out gifts to the youngsters, much to their delight. The video surfaced on the internet when the Master Blaster put out a tweet which read- “Ho..Ho..Ho… Merry Christmas to all of you! Just amazing to be with these young ones at Ashray Child Care Centre. The joy on their innocent faces was just priceless! #BecomingSanta #MerryChristmas.”

Tendulkar was in the news recently when he slammed the ICC for rating for rating the Perth pitch as an average. “Pitches play a crucial role, especially in Test cricket. In order to revive Test cricket and generate excitement, we need to provide more pitches like the one at Perth, where the skills of batsmen and bowlers are truly TESTed. This pitch was by no means “Average”,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter on Sunday.